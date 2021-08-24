e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ratnagiri Sessions Court rejects union minister Narayan Rane's plea for anticipatory bailUnion minister Narayan Rane arrest under process over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

#ChangeThePilot: How Mumbai Police gave THIS Twitter trend a COVID-19 twist

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@brett_jordan

Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@brett_jordan

Advertisement

Social media is a weird but interesting terrain. Every single day, thousands of trends are born; some outshine others. One such recent trend on Twitter is "change the pilot".

No, we are not interfering in the operations of the aviation industry. Twitterati are changing the pilot in tweets.

While the origin is not known, somewhere someone made a virtual helicopter in a tweet using emojis. This began the trend wherein people ask their followers to copy-paste the helicopter, but change the pilot (an emoji). The pilot can be any emoji.

Here's what it looks like:

As soon as the trend went viral, the popular Twitter handle of Mumbai police took notice too. They too copy-pasted the helicopter but with a twist.

Warning about the risks of COVID-19, Mumbai police suggested that one shall not change the pilot who wears a face mask.

Here's the tweet.

Advertisement

The public too joined in the fun and made thousands of tweets changing the pilot. It seems like Twitterati are enjoying the trend as currently, Twitter has more than 7000 tweets with the keywords 'change the pilot and there are also memes.

Here are some of them. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October, says NIDM report; netizens express pain through memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal