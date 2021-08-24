ChangeThePilot: How Mumbai Police gave THIS Twitter trend a COVID-19 twist

Social media is a weird but interesting terrain. Every single day, thousands of trends are born; some outshine others. One such recent trend on Twitter is "change the pilot".

No, we are not interfering in the operations of the aviation industry. Twitterati are changing the pilot in tweets.

While the origin is not known, somewhere someone made a virtual helicopter in a tweet using emojis. This began the trend wherein people ask their followers to copy-paste the helicopter, but change the pilot (an emoji). The pilot can be any emoji.

Here's what it looks like:

As soon as the trend went viral, the popular Twitter handle of Mumbai police took notice too. They too copy-pasted the helicopter but with a twist.

Warning about the risks of COVID-19, Mumbai police suggested that one shall not change the pilot who wears a face mask.

Here's the tweet.

The public too joined in the fun and made thousands of tweets changing the pilot. It seems like Twitterati are enjoying the trend as currently, Twitter has more than 7000 tweets with the keywords 'change the pilot and there are also memes.

Here are some of them. Have a look.

Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:04 PM IST