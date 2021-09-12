e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:58 PM IST

'Change your soul or at least your ad agency': Mahua Moitra takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath after UP ad features Kolkata photo with 'MAA flyover and yellow taxis'

However, the newspaper has clarified saying, "A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper."
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday took a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath after a photograph of UP Government's ad, featuring an image of a Kolkata flyover with yellow taxis, went viral.

Moitra took to Twitter and wrote, "Thuggy Yogi in his UP ads with Kolkata’s MAA flyover, our JW Marriott & our iconic yellow taxis! Change your soul or at least your ad agency Gudduji! P.S. Looking forward to FIRs against me in Noida now :-)".

However, the newspaper has clarified saying, "A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper."

The ad also attracted backlash on Twitter. Check the comments here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Karma is...': Mahua Moitra, others cite J&K internet shutdown to hit out at RS Prasad after Twitter...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal