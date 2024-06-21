Chandigarh Teacher Grooves To 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao', Performs Iconic 'Gajagamini' Walk In Viral Video

Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' walk from the Netflix series 'Heeramandi' has caught the attention of dance enthusiasts, leading them to recreate the impressive latak matak moves in reels. Out of the many videos uploaded on social media, here's a dance reel showing a Chandigarh-based school teacher grooving to the iconic song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao'.

The video shows school teacher Neeru Saini vibing to the soulful song.

Watch video

In the video, Saini was seen recreating the moves of the 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' song. She wore a gracious lehenga and blouse along with a dupatta to hit the vibes of the original scene. Her performance opened with the iconic 'Gajagamini' walk.

video goes viral

The video was uploaded on June 1 on YouTube and it has already received 3,841,905 views and went viral. Internet users applauded the teacher's dancing skills and her passion for dance. Most people addressed her as "Dadi" after noting her grey hair. "Dadi rock, we shock," they said in the comments section.

Saini often shares dance videos on social media and describes herself as a science teacher from a government school in Chandigarh. She also calls herself a fitness freak and is seen uploading videos to motivate youngsters towards healthy life and fitness.

The song from the Netflix series originally featured actress Aditi Rao Hydari playing the character of 'Bibbojaan' and displaying the iconic walk. Once the song was out, the walk gained popularity and impressed netizens, who recreated it in reels. To the unversed, the 'Gajagamini' walk represents the elegant style in which an elephant would walk. It is said to be associated with femininity.