Candidate Caught Red-Handed For Lip-Syncing Answers During Online Interview; Old Video Goes Viral Again

An old video showing a candidate reading an automated or AI-generated answer to an interview question and merely lip-syncing to pass the interview has resurfaced on the internet. It showed a man terribly failing to make it to the job or examination he is appearing for, as he fails to lip-sync to the words delivered. The interviewer catches the candidate's malpractice red-handed.

Lip syncing in the interview. Guess from which state this hard working candidate belongs to. 😉

Interview lip-syncing caught on camera

The video opened by showing a man dressed in a formal shirt wearing a headset and attending an online interview. During the video call, an exchange of questions and answers took place, only to learn that the candidate didn't reply to the questions himself but took assistance of lip-syncing and cheat codes to crack it.

When asked an question from his previous work experience related to the subject matter, the man let the automated voice take the lead. He only lip-synced to the prompted answer.

"Have you worked on any triggers in your experience," the interviewer on the other side of the camera asked. To this, the man was seen trying to match the words that were prompted to him, but he couldn't. His lip-syncing ability spoiled the interview as it was clearly evident he wasn't the one speaking the answer. "It's not the right way, man. I clearly caught you," the interviewer said before the video ended.

Originally, the video went viral in 2017, according to the reports.