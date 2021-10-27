'Can we send them to Bigg Boss?': Harbhajan and Amir's Twitter war generates meme-fest

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir have been involved in a war of words on social media ever since Virat Kohli's side suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of the Babar Azam-led team on October 24.

In a series of eight tweets between the two, Harbhajan has even reminded Amir about the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010, which resulted in three Pakistan cricketers -- Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt -- being banned by the International Cricket Council for five years from domestic and international cricket.

It all started with Amir taking a swipe at Harbhajan, following Pakistan's 10-wicket win, tweeting, "Harbhajan Paa ji ne TV to nai toda apna? (Did Harbhajan break his TV?)"

To this, Harbhajan replied, "Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial. yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it's a game of cricket as u rightly said (Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?)"

With the tweet, Harbhajan attached a video of him hitting a last-over six against Pakistan.

Amir then taunted Harbhajan with a video of Shahid Afridi slamming the Indian spinner for four consecutive sixes.

Harbhajan, nicknamed 'Turbanator', then dredged out a picture of Amir bowling a no-ball during the infamous Lord's Test of 2010, with "disgrace" written in bold letters.

The ugly spat went viral on Twitter.

While at first, fans came to defense of their favourite cricketers, soon it turned into a meme-fest.

Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:53 PM IST