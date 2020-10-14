'Can access WhatsApp chats but can't show video': Twitter reacts to 'attack' on Tanishq store in Gandhidham

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn.

The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read. It was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed, police said.

Photos of the apology note have gone viral on social media.

However, a report by NDTV asserted that the store had put out an apology after it had been attacked by a mob.

A section of Twitter condemned the act with some calling it "BJPs goonda raj", given that Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.