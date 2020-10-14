Report says Tanishq store 'attacked' in Gujarat's Gandhidham; BJP calls it 'fake news'

Amid backlash over a Tanishq ad on interfaith marriage, a jewellery store of the brand was reportedly attacked in Gujarat on Monday.

This was, however, denied by the BJP with the party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya calling it fake news.

According to an NDTV report, the store in Guajarat's Gandhidham was attcked on Monday night and the manager was made to write an apology letter by the mob.

"Apologies to people of Kutch district for hurting sentiment of Hindus by broadcasting secular advertisement (sic)," the apology letter displayed at the Tanishq store said.

The TV channel reported that the police said threat calls were received but no attack took place.

"Some people had informed the store the ad was not in good taste and had hurt sentiments and some threat calls had been received. The police have been regularly patrolling the area. No ransacking, rioting, protest or attack took place," a police officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.