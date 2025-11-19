 Centre To Review Sugar MSP As Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says His Request To PM Modi Prompted Move Amid Farmer Unrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCentre To Review Sugar MSP As Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says His Request To PM Modi Prompted Move Amid Farmer Unrest

Centre To Review Sugar MSP As Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says His Request To PM Modi Prompted Move Amid Farmer Unrest

He also pointed out that the move comes following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the Centre has allowed exports of 15 lakh tonne of sugar for 2025-26 marketing year starting October and will look into the industry's demand to increase the minimum selling price of the sweetener.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed credit for the central government's decision to consider industry's demand to hike the minimum selling price of sugar.

He also pointed out that the move comes following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the Centre has allowed exports of 15 lakh tonne of sugar for 2025-26 marketing year starting October and will look into the industry's demand to increase the minimum selling price of the sweetener.

The minimum selling price of sugar has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since February 2019. Sugar industry's apex body ISMA has been demanding that the price be enhanced to Rs 40 per kg in view of an increase in production cost.

FPJ Shorts
Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled For The First Week Of December
Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled For The First Week Of December
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma's Reign As World No 1 Ends After New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Takes Top Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma's Reign As World No 1 Ends After New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Takes Top Spot
Ashes 1st Test: Mark Wood Fit To Play As England Name 12-Man Squad For Perth Clash Against Australia
Ashes 1st Test: Mark Wood Fit To Play As England Name 12-Man Squad For Perth Clash Against Australia
Rinku Singh Slams Career-Best 176 In Ranji Trophy Epic, Sends Stern Reminder To Selectors
Rinku Singh Slams Career-Best 176 In Ranji Trophy Epic, Sends Stern Reminder To Selectors
Read Also
West Bengal BLO Found Hanging In Jalpaiguri; Family Alleges Unbearable SIR Workload Pushed Her To...
article-image

"Joshi has said they (Centre) will consider increasing it (minimum selling price) from Rs 31 per kg to Rs 40 per kg. I had asked for Rs 41 per kg. After I requested (the Prime Minister) they have done this," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said sugar factories have demanded before the CM and him about the need to increase sugar prices as it has been seven to eight years since they were last increased. "So we have made a request to the PM."

"Both farmers and factories should benefit. If factories are there, farmers will be there, and similarly, if farmers are there, factories will be there...so there was demand from our side too to increase sugar price, as Centre decides on the issues raised by the factories like -- sugarcane, molasses, also power, rate of interest from banks. We had requested the Centre to do justice," he said.

Expressing happiness over Pralhad Joshi's statement, he said, "He (Joshi) too has understood (the situation)."

Read Also
Chhattisgarh ATS Detains Two Raipur Teenagers In First ISIS-Linked Radicalisation Case After Probe...
article-image

Siddaramaiah met PM Modi in Delhi on Monday, during which he discussed various issues concerning the state, and presented a wide-ranging memorandum that pressed for several long-standing state demands, including the sugarcane farmers issue.

After the meeting, the CM had said that the MSP (minimum selling price) for sugar has been frozen at Rs 31 per kg, leaving mills unable to pay farmers the fair and remunerative price.

He had urged the prime minister to revise the sugar MSP to ensure mills can pay farmers, provide assured ethanol offtake for Karnataka distilleries, issue a Central H&T (harvesting and transport) cost notification enabling states to ensure transparent, farmer-friendly pricing.

The CM's meeting had come following Karnataka witnessing intense protests by sugarcane farmers due to the pricing gap.

Read Also
Kerala HC Slams Travancore Devaswom Board Over Severe Crowd Mismanagement At Sabarimala As Thousands...
article-image

After marathon discussions with farmers and mill owners, the state intervened and issued a GO (government order) ensuring an additional Rs 100 per tonne for farmers - half paid by the state and half by mills - securing a net cane price of Rs 3,200-Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane based on recovery.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

Telangana Shocker: Man Throws Son, Daughter Into Godavari River, Then Dies By Suicide

Telangana Shocker: Man Throws Son, Daughter Into Godavari River, Then Dies By Suicide

Amit Katyal, Linked To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Family, Held By ED For Alleged Laundering In...

Amit Katyal, Linked To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Family, Held By ED For Alleged Laundering In...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In...

Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In...