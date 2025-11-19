 Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In Puttaparthi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In Puttaparthi

Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In Puttaparthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, during the centenary celebrations. He performed special pujas, participated in the godanam ceremony, and released commemorative coins and stamps. The event saw the presence of Andhra Pradesh leaders, celebrities, and students from Sathya Sai institutions.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In Puttaparthi | X @narendramodi

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid obeisance to Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam and Mahasamadhi in this town in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district.

He performed special pujas at the golden statue of Sri Sathya Sai Baba amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a group of priests in Sai Kulwant Hall.

Later, as part of the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, the Prime Minister participated in the ‘godanam (gift of cows)' programme. He handed over cows to four farmers.

Read Also
West Bengal BLO Found Hanging In Jalpaiguri; Family Alleges Unbearable SIR Workload Pushed Her To...
article-image

The priests offered their blessings to the Prime Minister, who later participated in the centenary celebrations along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Central Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu, G. Kishan Reddy, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and state Minister Nara Lokesh.

FPJ Shorts
Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled For The First Week Of December
Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled For The First Week Of December
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma's Reign As World No 1 Ends After New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Takes Top Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma's Reign As World No 1 Ends After New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Takes Top Spot
Ashes 1st Test: Mark Wood Fit To Play As England Name 12-Man Squad For Perth Clash Against Australia
Ashes 1st Test: Mark Wood Fit To Play As England Name 12-Man Squad For Perth Clash Against Australia
Rinku Singh Slams Career-Best 176 In Ranji Trophy Epic, Sends Stern Reminder To Selectors
Rinku Singh Slams Career-Best 176 In Ranji Trophy Epic, Sends Stern Reminder To Selectors

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar and others were present.

Earlier, on arrival at Puttaparthi Airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders and top officials.

Read Also
Kerala HC Slams Travancore Devaswom Board Over Severe Crowd Mismanagement At Sabarimala As Thousands...
article-image

The centenary celebrations began with a colourful cultural programme. Hundreds of students from the educational institutions run by Sathya Sai Central Trust participated in the programme.

The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Before he arrived in Puttaparthi, the Prime Minister paid respects to Sathya Sai Baba through a post on ‘X’.

Read Also
272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter...
article-image

“His life and efforts towards community service and the spiritual awakening of society remain a guiding light for generations. I have had various opportunities to interact with him and learn from him over the years. Here are some glimpses from our interactions...,” wrote the PM, who posted his photographs taken with the godman on different occasions in the past.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

Telangana Shocker: Man Throws Son, Daughter Into Godavari River, Then Dies By Suicide

Telangana Shocker: Man Throws Son, Daughter Into Godavari River, Then Dies By Suicide

Amit Katyal, Linked To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Family, Held By ED For Alleged Laundering In...

Amit Katyal, Linked To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Family, Held By ED For Alleged Laundering In...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In...

Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Pays Homage To Sri Sathya Sai Baba During Centenary Celebrations In...