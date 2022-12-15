'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of 'man' and 'woman'

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated the definitions of a "man" and a "woman" in an attempt to include everyone, regardless of their gender at the time of birth. However, their update doesn't seem to please people as they expressed their concerns on Twitter.
Before looking to how the internet reacted, here's what the Cambridge Dictionary words to signify the two genders.
Man: An adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.
Woman: An adult who lives and identifies as a female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.
However, the previous and longstanding definitions hasn't been erased from the pages that are called a woman as an "adult female human being."
While some found the updated version confusing and controversial, most took to criticise it on social media. Slamming the definitions, a Twitter user took to lose trust in the vocabulary piece, as he wrote, "Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction."
