e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of 'man' and 'woman'

'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of 'man' and 'woman'

"Woman" has be now defined as "an adult who lives and identifies as a female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth," and the internet doesn't fully agree to the say

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of 'man' and 'woman' |
Follow us on

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated the definitions of a "man" and a "woman" in an attempt to include everyone, regardless of their gender at the time of birth. However, their update doesn't seem to please people as they expressed their concerns on Twitter.

Before looking to how the internet reacted, here's what the Cambridge Dictionary words to signify the two genders.

Man: An adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.

Woman: An adult who lives and identifies as a female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.

However, the previous and longstanding definitions hasn't been erased from the pages that are called a woman as an "adult female human being."

While some found the updated version confusing and controversial, most took to criticise it on social media. Slamming the definitions, a Twitter user took to lose trust in the vocabulary piece, as he wrote, "Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction."

Take a look at how the internet reacted:

Read Also
This Indian language will be introduced in schools across Western Australia
article-image
Read Also
After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch
article-image
Read Also
Wordle is best word to start viral game, suggests research
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of...

'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of...

Mumbai Police sync to the excitement for comedy drama 'Pitchers' while sharing road safety message

Mumbai Police sync to the excitement for comedy drama 'Pitchers' while sharing road safety message

Banarasi Saree-themed 'cake' goes viral for its ethnic Indian look; watch video

Banarasi Saree-themed 'cake' goes viral for its ethnic Indian look; watch video

Zomato's quirky message for foodie football fans will leave you in laughter gags

Zomato's quirky message for foodie football fans will leave you in laughter gags

From starters to desserts, hostel girl send long list of foods she is craving to taste, netizens...

From starters to desserts, hostel girl send long list of foods she is craving to taste, netizens...