'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of 'man' and 'woman' |

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated the definitions of a "man" and a "woman" in an attempt to include everyone, regardless of their gender at the time of birth. However, their update doesn't seem to please people as they expressed their concerns on Twitter.

Before looking to how the internet reacted, here's what the Cambridge Dictionary words to signify the two genders.

Man: An adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.

Woman: An adult who lives and identifies as a female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.

However, the previous and longstanding definitions hasn't been erased from the pages that are called a woman as an "adult female human being."

While some found the updated version confusing and controversial, most took to criticise it on social media. Slamming the definitions, a Twitter user took to lose trust in the vocabulary piece, as he wrote, "Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction."

Take a look at how the internet reacted:

I define 'Cambridge Dictionary' as bullshit....

Cambridge Dictionary redefines woman as 'an adult who lives and identifies as female'.

Truly appalling - language shouldn't be messed around with in this political way.https://t.co/p73NtAE4MP — Joanna Williams (@jowilliams293) December 14, 2022

Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction. — Flip Cummings (@philipjcummings) December 14, 2022

And so now I can't honestly recommend the dictionary to my students. Never thought to live through such mass insanity... — Anna G (@AnnaG69271315) December 14, 2022

Stupid woke madness.



Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘woman’ https://t.co/8rDbMdS1em — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) December 13, 2022

And there it is. The Cambridge Dictionary has changed their definition of a woman. What a complete and utter joke the west is. Completely erasing real women. #savewomen pic.twitter.com/SQz8EFPN1X — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) December 13, 2022

But is Cambridge Dictionary a biologist? I don't think so. pic.twitter.com/UO7F4CjXrt — wyliepanda🌱✨ (@wyliepanda) December 12, 2022

Try and tell me they’re not trying to erase women.



Cambridge dictionary have changed the definition of a woman. This cannot be accepted. We will not be erased



Woman = adult human female.



Not someone who ‘identifies as female’ pic.twitter.com/n0Ytn7jV72 — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) December 13, 2022