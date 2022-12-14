This Indian language will be introduced in schools across Western Australia

Mumbai: A Punjabi language curriculum is to be developed and introduced in all Western Australian schools announced Sue Ellery, the Australian Minister for Education and Training on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

"With more than 190 languages spoken throughout Western Australia, linguistic diversity is a great strength of our State and provides a range of social, cultural and economic benefits," she said.

Earlier this year, the Western Australian Government led the State's largest ever business delegation to India amid a broader strengthening of our engagement with the country.

"I am pleased to see the ongoing expansion of languages curriculum for WA students, and the development of Punjabi curriculum is particularly fitting given it could support students in key future employment opportunities," said Ellery.

The School Curriculum and Standards Authority in Western Australia will fully develop Punjabi for pre-primary to Year 12 students. Curriculum writers will create school syllabuses and support materials.