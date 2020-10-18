'Call me on your channel': Arnab Goswami challenges Rajat Sharma to face his questions on TRP scam

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday challenged senior journalist and India TV's Rajat Sharma to face his questions on the alleged TRP scam being probed by Mumbai Police.

"I want to do one-to-one with Rajat Sharma. Rajat Sharma, call me on your channel. I want you to face me. If he asks one question, I will ask two. If he asks two, I will ask four. If he asks four, I will ask 15. You are a senior journalist and it is our culture to respect elders. But if someone lies about us, we know how to unearth truth. I want to tell this to your viewers," Goswami said.

Rajat Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of India TV had done a programme on the alleged TRP scam and had interviewed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.