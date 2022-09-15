Byju's losses widen to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21; Twitterati react with memes

BYJU's |

Byju's booked a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 19 times more than the preceding fiscal, as the nation's most valuable startup on Wednesday released audited financial statements after months of delay.

As schools shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, an Indian ed-tech startup started making waves amidst a surge of online education as an alternative for students. However, this sudden fall have raised a lot of questions about a startup that was surging ahead and is backed by ace investors including Tencent, Sequoia, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and Tiger Global.

When people realized that the app which made money by convincing customers to invest in installing and using the service, despite the presence of traditional school systems, Twitterati began reacting over Byju's loss in no time. Check some tweets, right here:

#Byjus walon bohot lutte ho parents & bache logon ko last 2 covid years me....

Your customer support is also chor....

Representative is Shit ....

Parents & students after knowing Byjus got 4700cr Loss ...... pic.twitter.com/Lkv6qC1eOF — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) September 14, 2022

Byju’s said it had earned Rs 2,428 crore in revenue in FY21 translating into a loss of Rs 4,500 crore.



Yeh to hona hi thaa right from Bollywood to reality shows to Cricket Tsunami of Promotions #Byjus #Edtech #startup pic.twitter.com/aDeKZyXZwB — Nandini Idnani 🇮🇳🚩 (@nandiniidnani69) September 14, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 & #BYJUS - a match made in heaven or hell



Both - No. 1 & loss making

4588cr loss pic.twitter.com/056ULj3V5l — Jagga Jasoos (@JzyTrading) September 15, 2022

Part 3 mein bataunga — sandeep (@bronzeman100) September 14, 2022

Byju earn highest Byju's loss widen

ever revenue of to 4500 Cr.

10K Cr. #BYJUS pic.twitter.com/ZPCkO2ZIss — Dgreat (@BIGBoolMongoose) September 15, 2022