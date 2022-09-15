e-Paper Get App
HomeViralByju's losses widen to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21; Twitterati react with memes

Byju's losses widen to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21; Twitterati react with memes

Reportedly, as of March 2022, Byju's valued at US$22 billion and company claimed to have over 115 million registered students.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
BYJU's |

Byju's booked a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 19 times more than the preceding fiscal, as the nation's most valuable startup on Wednesday released audited financial statements after months of delay.

As schools shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, an Indian ed-tech startup started making waves amidst a surge of online education as an alternative for students. However, this sudden fall have raised a lot of questions about a startup that was surging ahead and is backed by ace investors including Tencent, Sequoia, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and Tiger Global.

When people realized that the app which made money by convincing customers to invest in installing and using the service, despite the presence of traditional school systems, Twitterati began reacting over Byju's loss in no time. Check some tweets, right here:

Read Also
Here’s how Byju’s loss widened 19 times in a year because of revenue recognition changes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

EAC's Chairman Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead: Know what followed...

EAC's Chairman Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead: Know what followed...

Watch: Royal guard standing close to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin faints, dramatically falls to...

Watch: Royal guard standing close to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin faints, dramatically falls to...

Byju's losses widen to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21; Twitterati react with memes

Byju's losses widen to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21; Twitterati react with memes

Watch Video: 'Kala Chashma' trends again, 'Norwegian Dance Group' grooves at 'Times Square'

Watch Video: 'Kala Chashma' trends again, 'Norwegian Dance Group' grooves at 'Times Square'

Monkey attends government school regularly since a week in Jharkhand; video goes viral

Monkey attends government school regularly since a week in Jharkhand; video goes viral