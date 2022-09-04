Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident; netizens share 'Om Shanti' messages on Twitter

Palghar: Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident | PTI

Cyrus Mistry business tycoon died in a road accident, ABP Live reported. Palghar District Superintendent has confirmed this news.

The accident reportedly took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his Mercedes car while the deadly accident took place after the car hit a divider. It can be noted that Cyrus Mistry was declared dead upon admission in hospital.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

The Supreme Court in May had dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.

Twitterati expressed their grief over the loss of the industrialist's life. "Om Shanti," condolence messages poured in on social media.

Om Shanti Cyrus Mistry — why (@strugglingkd) September 4, 2022

Om Shanti..🙏

Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident in Palghar of Maharashtra — Kedar Bhope | केदार भोपे 🇮🇳 (@kedarbhope) September 4, 2022

RIP Cyrus Mistry ..



Om Shanti ! https://t.co/zSFsRKor6F — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) September 4, 2022

Shocking!!! BIG loss to corporate India. RIP Cyrus Mistry pic.twitter.com/dGNSvMrx3k — JAMS 🇮🇳 (@shaileshkw) September 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to see reports about Cyrus Mistry. Hope they are not true. #CyrusMistry — Suketh Kumar Chinchela 🇮🇳 (@schinchela) September 4, 2022

Cyrus Mistry, business tycoon dies in road accident. Om Shaanti. 😥😥 — Meena (@ryantrash96) September 4, 2022

Read Also Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar