Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar | PTI

Cyrus Mistry business tycoon died in a road accident, PTI reported.

The accident reportedly took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his Mercedes car. Reports say the deadly accident took place after the car hit a divider.

Three more people accompanying him in the car are said to be injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The information was confirmed by Palghar SP.

Who was Cyrus Mistry?

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

The Supreme Court in May had dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.

Read Also Who was Cyrus Mistry? Know all about the business tycoon who died in accident in Palghar