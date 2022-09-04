Who was Cyrus Mistry? Know all about the business tycoon who died in accident in Palghar

Cyrus Mistry | ANI

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry on Sunday died in an accident which took place on Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his car and the deadly accident took place after his car hit a divider.

Four people were present in the car and two died on spot while two were moved to a hospital.

Here's all you need to know about Cyrus Mistry:

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry (4 July 1968 - 4 September 2022) was an Irish businessman of Indian origin. He was the chairman of Tata Group, an Indian business conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016. He was the sixth chairman of the group, and only the second (after Nowroji Saklatwala) to not bear the surname Tata.

In mid-2012, he was chosen by a selection panel to head the Tata Group and took charge in December the same year.

Early life of Cyrus Mistry:

Mistry was born to a Parsi family in Mumbai, the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash.[12][13] Both his parents belong to the Zoroastrian faith and have roots in India. However, Mistry's mother was born in Ireland, and his father chose to take up Irish citizenship. Mistry has an elder brother, Shapoor Mistry, who is also an Irish citizen, and is married to Behroze Sethna, the daughter of Parsi lawyer Rusi Sethna. Mistry also has two sisters, Laila and Aloo. Laila is married to Rustom Jehangir, a London-based portfolio fund manager.[14][15][16] Aloo is married to Noel Tata, the half-Indian-Parsi, half-French-Catholic half-brother of Ratan Tata.

The Pallonji family have been active in business for over a century, and it was in the 1930s that Mistry's grandfather, Shapoorji Mistry, first acquired a stake in Tata Sons. The stake, which now stands at 18.5%, was held by Mistry's father, and comprises the largest block of shares held by a single party;[4] some 66% stake in Tata Sons is controlled by charitable trusts set up by the family. Mistry grew up in affluent circumstances. He studied at the prestigious Cathedral & John Connon School in South Mumbai.[17]

He studied at Imperial College London and was awarded Bachelor of Engineering in civil engineering from University of London in 1990. He later studied at London Business School and was awarded International Executive Masters in management from University of London in 1996.

Career of Mistry:

Mistry joined the family construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd as a director in 1991. Mistry has been managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also chairman of Tata Sons and of the Tata Group.

In a 2013 article, The Economist categorized him as "the most important industrialist in both India and Britain."

Tata Sons

Mistry joined the board of Tata Sons on 1 September 2006, a year after his father retired from it.[1] He served as a Director of Tata Elxsi Limited, from 24 September 1990 to 26 October 2009 and was a Director of Tata Power Co. Ltd until 18 September 2006.[20]

In 2013, Mistry was appointed the chairman of Tata Sons. In addition, he was also chairman of all major Tata companies including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals.[citation needed]

The Tata Sons Board voted to remove Mistry from the Chairmanship of Tata Sons on 24 October 2016.[21][22][23]

NCLT verdict

In July 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which "adjudicates issues relating to Indian companies,"[24] issued a verdict in favor of Tata Sons on charges of mismanagement leveled by Mistry in 2016, two months following his ousting as chairman, through a vote of non-confidence.[25] On 10 July, Mistry stated that he would appeal the decision.

In December 2019, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal reinstated Mistry as the Chairperson for Tata Sons for his remaining term, and declared that the appointment of TCS CEO Natarajan Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons was illegal.[27] In January 2020, Tata Sons appealed the Supreme Court against NCLAT's decision.[28] Cyrus Mistry announced that he will not return to the Chairmanship of the conglomerate, but is interested in reserving his seat in the company's board.[29] A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant stayed NCLAT's order while hearing Tata Sons' appeal on 10 January 2020.

The bench stated, "We find there are lacunae in the judicial orders passed by the NCLAT."

The Supreme Court also ordered that Tata Sons will not exercise power under Article 25 of the Company Law for pushing out shares of minority holders in the company.

