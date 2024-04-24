Bulls On Job: CCTV Captures Animal Barging Into Mobile Repair Shop, Watch Video

Screengrab of the video | MPS.Bhushan/Instagram

One has a heard of the phrase or the idiom, 'Bull in a China shop', but a few may have had the fortune of seeing the saying, transpire in real life.

In a video, that has now surfaced online, a CCTV footage recording from a mobile repair shop has a bull barging, in fact, jumping into the shop's booth, while the employees are at work, repairing devices.

The bull hops and climbs into the space, jumping over the facade, as though a human performing parkour.

This incident allegedly transpired in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The video clipping shows the mammal struggling to move in the tiny space where the repair equipments are placed. The animal is seen creating havoc at shop, as it draws down all the machinery and other instruments in place, possibly causing destruction worth thousands.

The area of Sangam Vihar for context is a densely populated precinct, that is located close to Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.

The workers can been seen trying to extricate the bull. Nevertheless the bull appears fazed by the situation, as it aggressively moved back and forth, possibly trying to get out of the place. The video posted, however ends inconclusively, as it is not known, whether the bull was removed at that moment.