 Bulls On Job: CCTV Captures Animal Barging Into Mobile Repair Shop, Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBulls On Job: CCTV Captures Animal Barging Into Mobile Repair Shop, Watch Video

Bulls On Job: CCTV Captures Animal Barging Into Mobile Repair Shop, Watch Video

In a video, that has now surfaced online, a CCTV footage recording from a mobile repair shop has a bull barging, in fact jumping into the shop's booth, while the employees are at work, repairing devices.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the video | MPS.Bhushan/Instagram

One has a heard of the phrase or the idiom, 'Bull in a China shop', but a few may have had the fortune of seeing the saying, transpire in real life.

In a video, that has now surfaced online, a CCTV footage recording from a mobile repair shop has a bull barging, in fact, jumping into the shop's booth, while the employees are at work, repairing devices.

The bull hops and climbs into the space, jumping over the facade, as though a human performing parkour.

Read Also
Unlocking Financial Freedom: How No-Cost EMI Credit Cards Can Benefit You
article-image

This incident allegedly transpired in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The video clipping shows the mammal struggling to move in the tiny space where the repair equipments are placed. The animal is seen creating havoc at shop, as it draws down all the machinery and other instruments in place, possibly causing destruction worth thousands.

Read Also
Tesla Trouble: After Historic Drop In Sales, Profits Stumble By 55%
article-image

The area of Sangam Vihar for context is a densely populated precinct, that is located close to Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.

The workers can been seen trying to extricate the bull. Nevertheless the bull appears fazed by the situation, as it aggressively moved back and forth, possibly trying to get out of the place. The video posted, however ends inconclusively, as it is not known, whether the bull was removed at that moment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bakra Banake Katenge..': UP Man Threatens To Butcher CM Yogi Adityanath If He Tries To Run...

'Bakra Banake Katenge..': UP Man Threatens To Butcher CM Yogi Adityanath If He Tries To Run...

Bulls On Job: CCTV Captures Animal Barging Into Mobile Repair Shop, Watch Video

Bulls On Job: CCTV Captures Animal Barging Into Mobile Repair Shop, Watch Video

'Roped In': Viral Video Shows Ticketless Travellers Caught By RPF In Bihar

'Roped In': Viral Video Shows Ticketless Travellers Caught By RPF In Bihar

Terrifying Video: 14-Year-Old Boy Chopped To Pieces After Getting Trapped Inside Wheat Cutting...

Terrifying Video: 14-Year-Old Boy Chopped To Pieces After Getting Trapped Inside Wheat Cutting...

'Soughts Kya Hota Hai B*******...': TV Reporter Abuses On Hot Mic; VIDEO Goes Viral

'Soughts Kya Hota Hai B*******...': TV Reporter Abuses On Hot Mic; VIDEO Goes Viral