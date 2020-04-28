Bulandshahr Sadhu Murders: Twitterati fume, trend ‘Hindu Virodhi BJP’ and ‘Yogi Should Resign’

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ostensibly a Hindu right-wing party, even though Arun Shourie differs, was the target of a social media hashtag which read: “Hindu Virodhi BJP”.

The BJP, sometimes by its supporters and sometimes by its opponents, have been accused of appeasement. Others have called it a statist and socialist party, not unlike the UPA of yore.

A fortnight after two Sadhus were lynched in Palghar, two sadhus were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar.

However, unlike the outrage that was seen in Maharashtra by the BJP, this time it was the Congress and other handles politicising the incident and calling for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation. Soon, Hindu Virodhi BJP began trending on Twitter, with people accusing the ruling party of inaction. Incidentally, both the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, as well as the Yogi Adityanath-led government initiated action and arrested those responsible for both incidents.

