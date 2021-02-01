Budget 2021: Rahul Gandhi's 'facepalm' moment triggers meme fest on Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present in Lok Sabha on Monday during the presentation of Union Budget by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
While all eyes were fixed on the Union Finance Minister as she presented Budget 2021, a nonchalant Rahul Gandhi was captured by the camera facepalming himself.
Soon, the picture made its way to Twitter and became fodder for memers.
Check out the hilarious reactions here:
Before the presentation of Union Budget, Gandhi opined that the Union Budget 2021-22 must have an increased healthcare expenditure to save lives and increase the defence expenditure to safeguard borders.
"Budget2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders," he tweeted.
While the elections for Congress president are proposed in June, the Delhi Congress on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi president of the party with immediate effect.
