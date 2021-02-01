What was the Rabindranath Tagore quote Nirmala Sitharaman shared while presenting Budget 2021?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday quoted famed poet Rabindranath Tagore, as she spoke about the situation faced by India in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark," she said, quoting the Bengali poet and Nobel laureate.

Speaking about the economic crisis that COVID-19 brought with it, Sitharaman drew a parallel with the post-World War situation faced by the world. She, however, struck an optimistic note, quoting Tagore to add that this was the dawn of a new era. India, she said, was "well-poised to be the land of promise and hope."