BSDM Kya Hai? Not BDSM, Nitish Kumar's Bihar Skill Development Mission Goes Viral |

Bihar's skill development mission has gone viral on social media for its quirky acronym that reads closely to the kinky term 'BDSM.' Nitish Kumar government's Bihar Skill Development Mission - BSDM - has taken the internet by storm as netizens are making sure that they know 'BSDM kya hai (What BSDM is)' to confuse it with similar terms.

What is BSDM?

The full form of BSDM is Bihar Skill Development Mission which came into existence in 2010 and was recently popularised months ago after an online job portal released an awareness video about it on YouTube.

According to the official website of the mission, the vision of the same is to increase the capacity & capability of the system to deliver quality skill training and professional knowledge to the youth to enhance their employability and bridge the skill deficit with a view to meet the growing demand for skilled manpower.

Netizens react

BSDM reminded netizens about BDSM which refers to the range of sexual preferences that generally relate to the enjoyment of physical control, psychological control, and/or pain; the acronym for bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism, and masochism.

Twitter users asked each other to be double sure about the acronym and mind the alphabet's position as jumbling them up will turn out reading something quite different. Hilarious reactions surfaced on the microblogging site in this regard.

