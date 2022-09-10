British Airways' cabin crew cry while announcing Queen Elizabeth II's death on flight; emotional video goes viral

Passengers on a flight devoid of access to the internet would have been uninformed to the big news concerning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, not letting that happen, the cabin crew took to pass on the update to the people flying onboard; the announcement made them go all tears.

A British Airways pilot reportedly announced the news emotionally leading the cabin crew crying. According to reports, a 60-year-old traveller named Michael Capiraso filmed the candid reactions of passengers when told about the Queen’s sad demise while enroute from JFK Airport, New York, to Heathrow Airport in London, on BA Flight 178.

Watch:

Surreal to be on a British Airways flight to London today and the pilot announced the passing of the Queen…listen closely 🔊#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/Nz1cvPHBbS — Michael Capiraso (@mcapiraso) September 9, 2022

The longest-serving monarch of the UK, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

The moment Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles immediately ascended to the throne. He has opted to use the title King Charles III in his capacity as the head of state.