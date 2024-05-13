Bride And Groom Fight On Wedding Stage During Varmala Ceremony; Old Video Goes Viral Again

Bride And Groom Fight On Wedding Stage | X

Indian weddings are known for their grand nature and gala celebration, and at times even for some dramatic scenes. Serious fights between wedding guests have been spotted and went viral, some for silly reasons like not being served paneer at the food court. An old video which went viral in 2022, showing a bride and a groom end up fighting on their marriage stage, has resurfaced on the internet and caught the attention of netizens.

Here's the video we are talking about; watch below

All you need to know about the wedding fight video

While the reason behind their fight is unclear, some claimed in the comments that the argument broke out over a dowry issue. Netizens pointed out that the couple had been in a relationship before deciding to tie the knot, however, the groom's side seemed to have asked for dowry at the last minute which made the to-be wife angry and agitated. She reportedly got into a fight on this premise.

Meanwhile, talking of the viral video, it initially captures the couple involved in the varmala ceremony of the wedding, where both hold a flower garland each in their hands. However, things turned dramatic seconds into the scene. It showed the bride handing over her garland to the groom and triggering a verbal fight. The clip records her making hand gestures expressing anger and frustration as she is seen pointing fingers at the man and scolding him.

A while later, the man is seen walking off the stage, leaving the angry bride ignored. Elders present there try to manage the situation and continue the rituals. The video ends with the groom returning back to the wedding stage, purportedly to complete their marriage rituals.