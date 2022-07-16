'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

Anand Mahindra |

Businessman Anand Mahindra on Saturday lauded Mumbai Police for its efforts to recover the valuable assets of a 23-year-old Brazilian student. The city police nabbed an autorickshaw driver after Souza Leao Araujo Marina reported a theft of her belongings at Dindoshi Police Station.

The accused stole Marina's iPad, passport when she was travelling in a rickshaw on Monday evening from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla to Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute in Goregaon East.

However, the police arrested the rickshaw driver and an update about the incident was shared by Mumbai Police on its Twitter handle. Moments after the tweet, Anand Mahindra lauded the city police for helping the Brazilian student get back her valuables. Mahindra is known for his witty tweets and rare finds of human interest narratives.

Retweeting Mumbai Police's tweet, he wrote, "I can just imagine the relief for this young woman. I’ve had my belongings stolen while traveling overseas as a student and it’s a harrowing experience. Stories like this, when shared globally, will make us a more attractive destination for travelers. Bravo @mumbaipolice."

