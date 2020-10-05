‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ trends on Twitter thanks to Arnab Goswami fans

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has been one of the few programs that resumed shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and began airing new episodes that have kept the audience entertained during the weekends.
While not many celebs are coming on board to promote their films, the show has been inviting guests ranging from veteran actors, forgotten stars, BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ cast among others.
Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Manoj Bajpayee came on the chat show to promote their music video ‘Bambai Main Ka Ba’.
However, it was one of the segments involving Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek that left a section of social media users unhappy.
The duo participated in a parody sketch which included Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.
They added parts where Goswami called out Salman Khan and asked him to speak up over the alleged Bollywood drug nexus, and his viral 'Mujhe Drugs Do' rant.
For those unversed ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is produced by Salman Khan.
This kickstarted a trend on Twitter with a section of netizens boycotting the show.
Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been receiving constant flak for his alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
Despite the fact that none of it has been proven, SSR fans have theorised that Khan’s influence in the industry has destroyed the career of many, and Rajput could have been one of the victims.
Meanwhile, SSR fans and his family members have supported Republic TV and its journalists for trying to 'expose' Bollywood's alleged involvement in the case including the drug angle which is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
