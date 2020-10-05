‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ trends on Twitter thanks to Arnab Goswami fans

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has been one of the few programs that resumed shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and began airing new episodes that have kept the audience entertained during the weekends.

While not many celebs are coming on board to promote their films, the show has been inviting guests ranging from veteran actors, forgotten stars, BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ cast among others.

Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Manoj Bajpayee came on the chat show to promote their music video ‘Bambai Main Ka Ba’.

However, it was one of the segments involving Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek that left a section of social media users unhappy.

The duo participated in a parody sketch which included Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

They added parts where Goswami called out Salman Khan and asked him to speak up over the alleged Bollywood drug nexus, and his viral 'Mujhe Drugs Do' rant.