Salman Khan fans trend #ArnabNeedsRabiesTreatment, India Today editor joins in

Hours after a clip featuring Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami screaming ‘kahan hai Salman Khan’ on his prime-time show went viral, the superstar’s fans on Twitter began trending the hashtag #ArnabNeedsRabiesTreatment.

While it is common for Bhai’s fans to hit back at anyone who speaks against their idol, it is surprising to see a journalist from the rival channel join in.

India Today entertainment editor Sushant Mehta took to Twitter and wrote, “Unlike Arnab who pretends to be one, I'm a genuine Salman Khan fan - thus I too, would like to say: #ArnabNeedsRabiesTreatment”