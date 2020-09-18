Salman Khan fans trend #ArnabNeedsRabiesTreatment, India Today editor joins in

Hours after a clip featuring Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami screaming ‘kahan hai Salman Khan’ on his prime-time show went viral, the superstar’s fans on Twitter began trending the hashtag #ArnabNeedsRabiesTreatment.
While it is common for Bhai’s fans to hit back at anyone who speaks against their idol, it is surprising to see a journalist from the rival channel join in.
India Today entertainment editor Sushant Mehta took to Twitter and wrote, “Unlike Arnab who pretends to be one, I'm a genuine Salman Khan fan - thus I too, would like to say: #ArnabNeedsRabiesTreatment”
For those unversed, the two channels aren’t new to engaging in a war on social media.
Earlier, Republic TV shared the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings on Twitter and mocked its arch nemesis over low TRP.
The channel’s official Twitter account tagged India Today Group owner Aroon Poorie, and wrote, “Here’s a tip from India’s No. 1 News Network Republic: Tell your hassled anchors that venting on social media doesn’t win the viewer’s trust. Inhale. Exhale. Be calm. It may help your news desk, which seems at bay.”
On Thursday, a clip featuring Goswami did rounds on social media, where he can be heard calling out Salman Khan, for staying mum on the drugs angle linked to Sushant’s death that is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Goswami in the video says in Hindi, “Kahan hai Salman Khan? Bolti band kyun? Chup kyun ho Salman? Kiss sheher mein ho tum? Kiss desh mein ho tum? Bigg Boss dialogue chahiye haath mein, usko padhoge ratta maar ke.”
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been receiving constant flak for his alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
Despite the fact that none of it has been proven, SSR fans have theorised that Khan’s influence in the industry has destroyed the career of many, and Rajput could have been one of the victims.
Rajput's untimely demise has led to a heated debate about Bollywood camps and nepotism. Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant trended on Twitter as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.
On June 19, leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students' Council burnt the effigies of Salman and Karan at Kargil Chowk in Patna.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked.
A criminal complaint against Salman, Karan and producer Ekta Kapoor among several others was also filed, on the ground that they allegedly sabotaged his career.
The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha.
