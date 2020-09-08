Republic TV trolls India Today over BARC ratings; urges anchors to stop venting on social media

According to the report dated from August 22 to August 28, Republic TV and its Hindi edition Republic Bharat bagged the number 1 spot on the list.

On the English chart they were followed by Times Now on number two, CNN News 18 at the third spot, India Today at four and DD news at number five.

The Hindi chart had India Today’s Hindi channel Aaj Tak bag the second spot followed by India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh and News18 India.

Here are some more reactions to the trolling on Twitter.