Republic TV trolls India Today over BARC ratings; urges anchors to stop venting on social media

Republic TV shared the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings on Twitter and mocked its arch nemesis India Today over low TRP.
The channel’s official Twitter account tagged India Today Group owner Aroon Poorie, and wrote, “Here’s a tip from India’s No. 1 News Network Republic: Tell your hassled anchors that venting on social media doesn’t win the viewer’s trust. Inhale. Exhale. Be calm. It may help your news desk, which seems at bay.”
According to the report dated from August 22 to August 28, Republic TV and its Hindi edition Republic Bharat bagged the number 1 spot on the list.
On the English chart they were followed by Times Now on number two, CNN News 18 at the third spot, India Today at four and DD news at number five.
The Hindi chart had India Today’s Hindi channel Aaj Tak bag the second spot followed by India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh and News18 India.
Here are some more reactions to the trolling on Twitter.
Both India Today and Republic TV have become the centre of news wars over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
While the former has left no stone unturned to vilify Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, the other has been mocked for running a paid PR campaign of whitewashing her image.
Nevertheless both channels aren’t new to receiving online flak – after India Today reporter was abused and threatened for invading privacy at an alleged drug peddler’s residence; Republic TV was called out after a reporter was heard using profane language on-air.