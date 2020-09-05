'This is Hindustani Bhau': Republic TV brutally trolled after reporter says 'f*** ma***ch**' on-air

Imagine watching news with your entire family in the living room, trying to understand current affairs and engross in the spicy primetime debates, when you suddenly hear the words “f*** ma***ch**”.

And if you thought that was peak profanity and outright embarrassing, it gets even better when the channel refuses to take accountability and blames it on an unknown person despite airing it.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday tightened its grip in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as it carried out raids at a number of locations here, including at the homes of Showik Chakraborty and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda.

The NCB took Showik and Miranda for questioning at its office after conducting searches for two hours.

As NCB officials took Miranda with them, Republic TV went on-air to capture the LIVE footage of the same. However, during their “fast and furious” moment, a reporter can be heard cussing loud and clear.