Rajdeep Sardesai apologises after announcing Pranab Mukherjee's premature demise; Twitter laments death of journalism

Dismissing "speculation" and "fake news" regarding the health of Pranab Mukherjee, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday said that the former President is still alive and "haemodynamically" stable.

He alleged that fake news is being circulated by reputed journalists on social media regarding his father's death.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.