'Gangs of Media': Vivek Agnihotri slams Rajdeep Sardesai for saying Sushant wasn't such a big star

On June 14, Sushant's body was found hanging at his Bandra flat in what was termed a suicide, sparking a huge uproar in Bollywood and political circles.

In the past week, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while investigating team members held discussions with officials of the Law and Judiciary Department.

The latest stand is different from the Maharashtra government's earlier stated position that there was no need to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the Mumbai Police are doing a competent job and probing it from all possible angles.

The CBI has registered an FIR based on the case lodged by Patna police on the complaint of Sushant's father, K.K. Singh.

Last week, the Mumbai Police had cold-shouldered the Patna police team which was camping in Mumbai for several days for probing the Sushant case.

On Friday, irate over his 6-day long quarantine ordered by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as he reached Mumbai to help the state police team, Patna's SP, City, Vinay Tiwari hit out at the Maharashtra government after he was released.

"I was not quarantined, but the Sushant probe was quarantined," he said, before flying back to Bihar as per Covid-19 protocols as directed by the BMC.

The Supreme Court has listed the hearing on the Sushant case on August 11.