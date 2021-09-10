Bottoms up: Alcohol-free wine has same health benefits as its far more intoxicating counterpart, says study

There are many among us who prefer to relax with a glass of wine at the end of a tiring day. And while some might frown upon the consumption of alcohol and others are convinced that that is the primary aim of wine consumption - there are many health benefits linked to the beverage. And according to a new study, drinking non-alcoholic wine provides the same benefits as regular wine.

According to recent reports quot ing Dr Rudolph Schutte of the Anglia Ruskin University, there is an "undeniable protective beneficial relationship" between coronary heart disease and the consumption of wine. The link however does not extend to other cardiovascular diseases.

As per researchers, the health benefits appears to be associated with the polyphenols - a form of antioxidants - found in the wine. Data from 446,439 people over approximately seven years was analysed by researchers.

Keep in mind however that the risks associated with alcohol consumption far outweigh the possible health benefits. While wine consumption has been linked to decreased risk of coronary heart disease, alcohol itself is rather damaging to health, even at low levels. While there is contradictory research available, the study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition contends that even low level consumption of beer, cider and spirits can be linked to increased risk of cardiovascular events, coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke and cancer.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 06:49 PM IST