Bored during Janta Curfew? PIB handle starts 'liking' sleazy pictures (NSFW)

Boredom seems to have infected the social media handles of the Government of India’s Press Information Bureau who seemed to be ‘liking’ all and sundry content including some ‘unsanskari’ stuff that would make parliamentarians blush.
Before unliking them, the PIB’s Hindi and main handle liked a series of tweets including scantily-clad women, K-Pop videos, a collection of Tarantino movies and other content in Chinese.
Twitter users also wondered what was going on.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324.
Out of these, 296 are active coronavirus cases, 23 are cured/discharged cases, four people have died and one case pertains to migration of COVID-19 patient.
The 'Janata curfew', at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being observed around the country from 7 am till 9 pm today.
The Prime Minister had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.
