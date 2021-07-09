'Bombay things...': How thread about Mumbai's Irani cafés is taking Twitterati down memory lane

Indians are born chai lovers. Be it a cold winter morning or a scorching summer evening, we are always up for some masaledar chai!

But even when it comes to chai, we cannot help but love the Irani chai! And the Irani cuisine? Equally delicious.

Irani cafés in India date back to the 19th century. They were originally opened by Zoroastrian Irani immigrants when they came to British India fleeing Islamic persecution in West and Central Asia.

In India, Irani cafés were once the rage. Mumbai and Hyderabad still has a number of Irani cafés, which are very popular for Irani chai. However, the numbers aren't that big. A quick search on the internet shows that in the 1950s, there were 350 Irani cafés; today, there are only 25.

However, we still love Irani cuisine with all our heart. Today, desi Twitterati got a sip of Iranian nostalgia when Kurush F Dalal reminded Twitterati of Iranian food and it's beauty.

Taking to Twitter, Dalal wrote, "The Irani Restaurants of Mumbai each had something special about them Kayani for its mini Khaari biscuits, Bastani for the greatest Mutton Mayo Roll of all time, Sassanian for its yum Teacakes, Koolar for that crazy 12 egg Wrestler's Omlet, but they all had Bun Maska and Chai." and went onto write a full thread about Irani cafes across Mumbai.