Bizarre! Python bites wife, husband brings snake to the hospital in UP's Unnao district; the reason will surprise you

Representative Image | Pixabay

In a bizarre incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district brought a snake to the hospital instead of his wife, who was bitten by the snake.

The incident is from Umar Atwa village, in the Safipur Kotwali area of Unnao district, where Kusma was bitten by a python snakelet while working in the kitchen and fell unconscious seconds after the snake bite.

Soon, the woman was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Later, her husband, Narendra, was informed of the unfortunate incident and eventually brought the snake for treatment instead of checking on her.

The man's reasoning for bringing the snake will shock you.

On seeing the snake, the hospital authorities were completely baffled and asked the man why he brought the snake to the hospital. The man stated that he wanted his wife to get treatment based on the snake that bit her.

As per a Times report, the woman is completely out of danger.

Not the first time

This is not the first time when the patient's family has taken the snake to the hospital. A similar incident took place in the Afzal Nagar area under the Makhi police circle, where the husband came to the hospital with a snake and his wounded wife. “What if you ask me which snake bit my wife? I brought the snake so that you could see for yourself," said the husband to the doctor.

Read Also Palghar: Dahanu shows way in snake bite management and awareness