Bizarre! Amul milk carton disclaimer leaves netizens in splits

I am sure you have come across some bizarre foods, drinks, people and places. But, how often do you come across a bizarre disclaimer?

Amul, India's favourite and most popular dairy brand known for its products and various marketing strategies has gone viral for its disclaimer.

Recently, a Twitter user named Bean had posted a picture of Amul Taaza, the brands most popular milk carton's disclaimer, that went viral on social media. The post garnered almost 42k views and hundreds of likes and comments on Twitter.

The disclaimer on the 'true nature' of Amul Taaza reads, "This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature".

The fact that Amul Taaza has this disclaimer is sending me (look for the #) pic.twitter.com/nkinXdGjBO — Bean 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) March 3, 2023

The disclaimer has left netizens in splits. Various users wrote some hilarious comments under the post.

A user wrote, "Yes lol! No idea why the put it at the start."

"And then they wonder why we have trust issues," another comment read. While a third comment stated, "Referring to the "taaza"?"

Another person also stated, "Same for real juice. Glad I stopped consuming these brands." A comment added, "If Amul Taaza doesn't represent the true nature; what does?!"