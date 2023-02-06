Bizarre! After engine, bridge theft, now 2 km of railway tracks stolen in Bihar’s Samastipur

Bizarre! 2 km of railway tracks stolen in Bihar’s Samastipur | Twitter

In the Bihar district of Samastipur, an instance of railway line theft has come to light. According to reports, the stolen track is around 2 kilometres long. In relation to the event, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) employees have been suspended. A departmental investigation into the accused has been set up, and if proven guilty, a FIR will also be filed. The details of the theft were made public on January 24, 2023.

Samastipur railway division is involved in the matter

Reports state that the Samastipur railway division is involved in the matter. Here, the Lohat sugar mill has been abandoned for a while. In this mill, a railroad line was constructed for freight transport. The mill was linked to Pandaul Railway Station by this route. But this rail line was also shut down. The items here were supposed to be put up for auction as scrap after the mill was shut down. In this scrap, there was a railroad line as well. Officials learned that the approximately 2 km long rail line had been sold without a competitive tender with the complicity of some department members. Nevertheless, some media reports claim that the length of the stolen tracks is just half a km.

The theft was confirmed to be real after the railway officials looked into these claims. At the RPF post in Darbhanga, a case was also filed in this regard. Along with Jamadar Mukesh Kumar Singh from Madhubani, Srinivas, who was in command of the Jhanjharpur outpost, was identified during the initial investigation. They are both charged of selling the railroad line to certain businesspeople without putting out a bid. In this entire matter, an investigation is being conducted. Officials have stated that individuals found culpable in the probe will be dealt with by filing a FIR.

The police have so far detained father-and-son suspects Anil Yadav and Rahul Kumar in this case. Rahul Kumar had worked as a munshi for a business that processed scrap in a sugar mill.

Not the first time a bizarre robbery has taken place

This is not the first time that a bizarre robbery like this has come to light, earlier in November, reports of train engine being stolen came to light.

An incident occurred at Patna's Gardnibagh police station's Yarpur Rajputana area. The person whose land the mobile tower was built on asked the thieves why they were dismantling the tower? In response, the thieves allegedly informed him that they were employees of the company that owned the tower. They then dismantled the tower, loaded the material into a truck, and drove away.

According to the police, the tower is worth around Rs 19 lakh.