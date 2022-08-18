e-Paper Get App

Bihar: Army jawan shot dead by bike-borne assailants during robbery bid in Patna

The soldier identified as Bablu Kumar was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and had come home on leave.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
On Thursday morning, a soldier was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in a crowded area in Bihar's Patna. | Photo: Screen grab

In a shocking incident, an Army jawan was shot dead by five bike-borne assailants in a crowded area in Bihar's Patna. The soldier identified as Bablu Kumar was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and had come home on leave.

The incident took place at Old Bypass Road near the Chiryatand railway overbridge where the criminals fired on his head when the jawan resisted their bid to rob him of his bag.

According to the Kankarbagh police, the army man, who also was on a bike, was going to Patliputra railway station from Kumhrarar area in eastern Patna to catch the New Delhi Guwahati Rajdhani Express for Guwahati.

Following the brutal attack on the jawan, former Union Minister and Member of Lok Sabha from Patna Ravishankar Prasad on Thursday targetted the chief minister Nitish Kumar's government and alleged that criminals have become fearless in his constituency after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

He said that the criminals are emboldened within days of the JDU-RJD government taking over in Bihar. The state is returning to 'Jungle Raj'.

The minister was reacting to three incidents of shooting in Patna in the last two days.

In another incident that took place on Tuesday, a doctor, identified as Mohammad Anwar was shot dead at Khagaul near Danapur railway station, 8 km from Patna junction. He was returning to his residence after closing down his clinic at Danapur.

Similarly, a minor girl student was shot in broad daylight at Beur in the northern part of Patna by a young man. The 12-year-old student was the daughter of a vegetable vendor and was returning from a coaching centre to her home when the youth took out a pistol from a bag and shot her in the neck.

article-image

