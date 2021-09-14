e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:09 PM IST

Billionaire Sudha Reddy, the only Indian at Met Gala 2021 in Falguni Shane Peacock's custom-made gown, makes netizens proud

Hyderabad's Sudha Reddy marked her debut at the Met Gala in a Falguni & Shane Peacock gown that took more than 250 hours to make.
Dhea Eapen
Meet Philanthropist Sudha Reddy - the only Indian to attend Met Gala 2021 | Instagram

Indian businesswoman Sudha Reddy became the only Indian representative at the Met Gala 2021. Sudha was seen wearing a gold body-hugging gown with contemporary cuts that included a shimmering four-metre flared trail imbued with a medley of colours borrowed from the American flag and varnished with refined 3D adornments of Swarovski crystals, sequins, and bugle beads and varnished with refined 3D adornments of Swarovski crystals, sequins, and bugle beads.

Sudha Reddy, who is an art and fashion enthusiast, is one of South India's best adventurers. She would be the first non-film luminary from Hyderabad to attend the much-anticipated worldwide event. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawala have all attended the event in the past.

Sudha's magnificent gown took the designers more than 250 hours, according to various reports. The gown was designed in a unique, edgy military-inspired look that complemented the Met Gala's theme. The diva's outfit became the talk of the Twitterverse within no time. Here's how people reacted :

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:09 PM IST
