Billionaire Harsh Goenka's hilarious tweet on launching new food delivery service leaves Twitterati in splits

In the midst of the growing popularity of food delivery apps around the globe, billionaire Harsh Goenka tweeted about launching a new and rather fictitious food delivery service that 'won't deliver' food orders.

The industrialist took to Twitter on Friday, 22 October to share a hilarious tweet with his followers. Here's what the tweet said: 'Hello Everyone, Need ur help, blessings & wishes I am starting my new venture, a startup food app called Zoggy (super menu, great desserts) that will help all of you reduce weight dramatically! It works as follows: You order, I won't deliver'

The tweet went viral in no time and currently has 6.5k likes, 671 comments, 398 retweets and 110 quote tweets.

Netizens have also joined the conversation as they play along with the imaginary idea, that could be mostly disastrous, as some may say.

Goenka is well-known among Twitter users for his witty and timely comments.

The Indian billionaire remarked about how the pandemic has impacted people's wish lists in a recent tweet where he

posted a photo with two lists, captioned 'How Corona has changed us...'

The first, labelled ‘before corona,' talked about people's material desires before the pandemic, while the second, titled ‘during corona,' simply stated ‘hug a friend.'

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:03 PM IST