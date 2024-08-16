 Biker Learns He Provided Lift To Pickpocket After Man Steals His Wallet; Thrashes Him For Stealing In Viral Video
On learning the dishonest nature of the man, he stopped his two-wheeler on the roadside and started beating the man up for what he had done. When he searched the man and pulled up his clothes, he found his wallet fixed next to the pickpocket's abdomen.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Biker Learns He Provided Lift To Pickpocket | X/Ghar Ke Kalesh

A biker in Chandigarh provided a lift to a man asking for it, only to shockingly realise that he was not a genuine commuter but a pickpocket. As they travelled for a distance, the biker was exposed the to trap laid by the pickpocket who only sat on the vehicle to try his luck on the rider's pocket and steal money. On learning the dishonest nature of the man, he stopped his two-wheeler on the roadside and started beating the man up for what he had done. When he searched the man and pulled up his clothes, he found his wallet fixed next to the pickpocket's abdomen.

Take a look at the video

Pickpocket caught red-handed, thrashed

The incident was recorded on camera and showed the biker exposing the pickpocket on social media. The video captured a dramatic moment when a biker discovered that he had unknowingly given a lift to a pickpocket, who had just stolen his wallet. It documented the biker confronting the thief after catching him red-handed. Out of anger, the biker soon started thrashing the man for what he had done despite receiving lift from the biker.

article-image

Biker collects his stolen wallet

The biker collected his stolen purse back and continued slapping the pickpocket for stealing it and boarding his vehicle with wrong intentions.

X video goes viral

The footage of this incident was uploaded on X by a page known for sharing visuals related to fights and chaos. 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' posted this video online informing users that the incident took place on the roads of Chandigarh, Punjab, India. It surfaced online on August 14 and it has already gone viral with 4.8 lakh views on the social media platform.

