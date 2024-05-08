Delhi Viral Video: Pick-Pocket Caught Red-Handed While Stealing Wallet Of Biker In Garb Of Helping Him; Netizens Laud Cop's Promptness

New Delhi: A video capturing prompt action by Delhi police leading to foiling a pick-pocketing attempt on a busy road of the national capital is doing rounds on social media. Internet is lauding the swiftness of Delhi police in nabbing the thief red handed while he was trying to pull out the wallet of a biker while engaging him in a random conversation. The video has been posted by @lavelybakshi on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post said, "Look alert @DelhiPolice ,,,, pickpocket caught red handed A pickpocket tried to steal the wallet... ,,, Let me help you start the bike... Then Constable Sachin of Sadar police station caught pickpocket Jatin live, who was stealing the purse of a biker on the pretext of helping him."

As per the post, the thief was trying to engage a biker in a conversation by pretending to help him start the bike. In the video, it could be clearly seen how the thief pretended to try starting the bike, and in the process almost successfully pulled out the wallet. However, before he could sneak away, Constable Sachin of Sadar police station came running and caught hold of pickpocket who is believed to be identified as Jatin. The exact date and time when the incident took place is yet to be ascertained.

Netizens showered heaps of praises on Delhi police for the prompt action.

Good work 👏 — PRABHAKAR Vardhan (@PRABHAKARVardh8) May 8, 2024

The incident came to light two days after a pickpocket shot another pickpocket in Karol Bagh area of the National Capital. The person injured in the incident was identified as Keshav and the accused was identified as Gaurav. The police arrested the accused Gaurav just a few hours after the incident was reported. After committing the crime, Gaurav has reportedly fled the spot. Keshav was admitted to a nearby hospital.