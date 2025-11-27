Bihar Influencer Performing Dangerous Backflip Stunts Deliberately In Front Of Girls Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Authorities To Take Strict Action | Instagram @_sirjan_flips_

An influencer from Bihar has ignited widespread outrage on social media after a series of disturbing videos surfaced, showing him performing dangerous stunts in public spaces, often in proximity to young and strange girls. The Instagram content creator has been repeatedly criticised for his reckless behaviour, which many users say poses a serious threat to public safety.

In multiple videos circulating online, the creator is seen abruptly approaching girls walking on the street and attempting sudden backflips or jumps right in front of them. These stunts are executed in extremely close quarters, leaving the startled individuals visibly frightened. His behaviour is not limited to young girls; he has performed similar acts in front of schoolchildren, adult passersby, and even in crowded public areas without any regard for safety.

WATCH VIDEO:

One of his most widely viewed clips shows a failed backflip attempt that resulted in him crashing directly onto a girl who happened to be walking past. The impact appeared to injure the victim, sparking immediate backlash and calls for intervention. Many users pointed out that the influencer prioritises shock value and virality over basic responsibility, putting strangers at risk for online attention.

Netizens have repeatedly tagged police handles and urged authorities to take strict action against him, citing concerns over civic safety and the vulnerability of young girls who often become the unwilling subjects of his content. However, despite mounting public pressure, there has been no official response from law enforcement so far.

The influencer continues to post videos, many of which garner significant engagement, raising questions about social media accountability and the urgent need for stricter monitoring of harmful public behaviour shared online. He has around 35K followers on Instagram, and several videos of him have received millions of views.