Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati slam makers of Salman Khan's reality show for having #MeToo accused Sajid Khan as contestant

The first episode of the new season of Salman Khan's controversial and much talked about reality show premiered on Saturday, October 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
Filmmaker Sajid Khan has participated in the latest season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Sajid made headlines in the past when nine women accused him of sexual harassment.

The first episode of the new season of 'Bigg Boss' premiered on Saturday, October 1. After making it to the stage, Sajid told Salman that he had been sitting at home for four years and would now connect with the audience via this show, thus revealing his comeback.

However, Twitterati slammed the makers of the reality show for having a #MeToo accused and a sexual offender as a contestant.

Check some of their reactions:

During the show, he revealed that he is open to do all tasks and try to be humble and polite inside the house. Sajid said his sister, famous choreographer and director Farah Khan, had asked him to show his real side on the show.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who will reportedly be seen in Sajid's upcoming film, sent a video message for him saying that he should have a lot of fun and not fight. Sajid also said that Shehnaaz is like a younger sister to him.

Sajid is known for his movies 'Housefull' and 'Housefull 2', and also for his roles in 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

