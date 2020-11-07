Biden as Captain America, Trump as Thanos: Watch this epic ‘Avengers' video based on US election

As the whole world is eagerly waiting for the announcement of the result US Presidential election, an 'Avenger' parody video showing Joe Biden as Captain America and Donald Trump as Thanos is doing rounds on Twitter.

The viral fan edit shows a final showdown between Joe Biden's Captain America and Donald Trump's Thanos with political stars like Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama stepping in to help out Biden.

Other big names who make appearances in the clip include Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Greta Thunberg, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sean Connery.

Watch the epic election parody video here: