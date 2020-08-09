'Bhabiji Papad' minister Arjun Meghwal tests positive, Twitter says biggest 'product marketing fail'

BJP leader and Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Meghwal, the minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, took to Twitter on Saturday evening and shared the news. He said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report. However, he said his health is fine.
"After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.
It was not long ago that Meghwal had launched "Bhabhiji Papad" and claimed that it will help develop anti-bodies to fight COVID-19. “It will be very helpful in fighting the coronavirus,” he had said.
The Minister had also gone on to add the papad brand has been launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
On Saturday, after the Bikaner MP tested positive, Twitter brutally trolled him and reminded him of his "anti-bodies developing" papad.
"Biggest product marketing fail of all time: Bhabhi ji Papad. Jokes apart hope he recovers soon," a Twitter user wrote.
"Something wrong with the name #bhabhijipapad. Should've named it 'Patni ka Papad'. Might've worked," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
