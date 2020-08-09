'Bhabiji Papad' minister Arjun Meghwal tests positive, Twitter says biggest 'product marketing fail'

BJP leader and Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Meghwal, the minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, took to Twitter on Saturday evening and shared the news. He said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report. However, he said his health is fine.

"After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.