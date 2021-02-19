'Better check his luggage': Twitter sees 'uncanny' resemblance between US Senator Ted Cruz and Pablo Escobar

When social media users compare a US Senator to a Colombian drug lord and still find him lacking, there is certainly something amiss. Social media users are comparing US Senator Ted Cruz to Pablo Escobar, using a now viral photo of the Texas lawmaker returning from vacation to make their point. And for many, the comparison is apparently unfair to the narco-terrorist immortalised in the Netflix show Narcos.

As Texas reels from a week of historic winter storms as well as one of the worst electricity outages in US history, more than 20 people have died. According to reports, people are fast running out of stored food supplies, even as items begin to spoil in dark refrigerators and the few supermarkets that remain open see their stock dwindle. In some parts of the state, fruit and vegetable crops have frozen due to the severe weather. Milk was being wasted because the dairies were inaccesible, and in some areas, livestock growers are out of feed, while others see chickens and calves to freeze to death.

Against this backdrop, United States Senator for Texas decided to take a family vacation to Cancun in sunny Mexico. Now to be fair, he did return from Cancun soon after, having had "second thoughts". But the damage has already been done.

It certainly did not help matters that in his absence, Democratic lawmaker from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took up the slack. Even as she called for Cruz's resignation in no uncertain terms, AOC worked to raise more than $1 million in less than a day for struggling Texans.

"If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation," she added.