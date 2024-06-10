Bengaluru: German TikToker Noel Dances With Auto Driver On Vidhana Soudha Street; Video Goes Viral

German TikToker Noel Robinson who was recently spotted in Chennai, where he performed the traditional 'Kuthu dance' of Tamil Nadu, is back with another dance reel. After touring through the Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, Noel is now in Bengaluru. In his recent post, he was seen filming himself with an auto driver in the city.

Watch video

Noel dances after getting rejected by auto driver

The video showing Noel approaching the auto wale chacha for a ride. Instead of asking him whether he would ferry him to his destination, the TikTok fame attempted to directly jump inside and take his seat. The auto driver restricted him from entering the vehicle and put him back on the pavement. What happened next was definitely staged but unsual.

Auto driver joins TikToker with some dance moves

Noel was seen dancing after being playfully denied a ride in the Bengaluru autorickshaw. He threw some classic dance moves in front of the city's iconic structure, the Vidhana Soudha. He took off his hoodie and flaunted his hair during his dance moves on the streets of Bengaluru.

Dance reel hits more than 6 million views

Seeing the internet sensation enjoying some dance moves in front of him, the auto driver too joined Noel. The auto driver was seen grooving with some basic moves and a joyful smile as the TikToker performed energetically. The video has now attracted moer than six million views on Instagram along with nearly four lakh views.