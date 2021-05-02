Bengal elections 2021: TMC gains votes, BJP and Congress gain memes

Today all eyes are set on the counting of votes in India as people anxiously await election results. One of the most interesting cases is that of West Bengal where the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) gave each other fierce competition throughout the election campaigning.

As of Sunday afternoon, TMC is maintaining a massive lead in West Bengal. As per data from the Election Commission at 3 pm, the Mamata Banerjee-led party was leading in more than 200 seats, with the BJP a distant second.

Twitter today is buzzing with tweets about the elections. BJP has become the subjects of many jokes and memes as they trail behind in Bengal. And while BJP and TMC proceed their war, Congress is getting trolled for presenting no efforts and gaining barely any votes.

While political debates and conversations continue to trend on Twitter, there is also a plethora of memes about Bengal elections that will relieve your fervent anticipation and make you laugh out loud.

So, while you wait for the results, here are some of the most entertaining West Bengal election memes.

Laugh away!