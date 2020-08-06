Beirut Explosion: Viral video of a bride running for her life will break your heart

Reacting to the heartbreaking video, a user commented, "This is one of the saddest things I have ever seen. God help the Middle East."

"Oh my god my thoughts and prayers goes to everyone in #Beirut this truly makes my heart ache," wrote another user.

A comment read: "My heart hurt when I watched this. A day to celebrate love was turned into a day of mourning as the whole city suffers."

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. In addition to those who died, more than 3,000 other people were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble.

Miles from the port, a woman covered in blood from the waist up walked down a trashed street while talking furiously on her phone. On another street, a woman with a bloodied face looked distraught, staggering through traffic with two friends at her side.

"This country is cursed," a young man passing by muttered.

The blast struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ, and it was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean.

