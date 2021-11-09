'Beginning of new era': Twitter reacts after Rohit Sharma named India's T20I skipper for NZ series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India is set to play three T20Is starting from November 17, 2021.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the side after Virat Kohli stepped down as the skipper of the T20I side. Kohli had the T20 World Cup as his last assignment as skipper in the shortest format of the game.

Cricket fans have already gone crazy on Twitter after the selection committee announced the decision of appointing Rohit Sharma as captain of the team ahead of T20I. While it was sepculated that Rohit Sharma would be an apt choice to replace Virat Kohli, an official announcement was yet awaited.

However, now that the news is official, here's how cricket fans have reacted on Twitter:

Haters this is for you......

Before England Tour

Haters: Oversea 💯

Rohit: Take it



Before WT20

Haters: Temporary Captain

Now.........

Rohit : Swagat nhi karoge humara😉#RohitSharma to his Haters👇 pic.twitter.com/X7RUGwdfna — Hemogiri Sinha (@iamhemo77) November 9, 2021

Advertisement

Delayed decision but finally a righteous choice from @BCCI 💯 Hoping to witness the magical duo of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma taking India to new heights 🔥#Hitman #India #Captain #RohitSharma #VaathiComing #RahulDravid https://t.co/qjS0WMWzPM — Sabapathy Manickam (@sabapathy13) November 9, 2021

So happy with @ImRo45 getting the captaincy of india. A great captain, Hope we win the next wc. #RohitSharma — Shreyash (@Shreyash_2204) November 9, 2021

So happy with @ImRo45 getting the captaincy of india. A great captain, Hope we win the next wc. #RohitSharma — Shreyash (@Shreyash_2204) November 9, 2021

Advertisement

My dream has come to see Rohit as Indian Captain. Already kept some wine 🍷 for celebration tonight.



Remember the tag and put last time #Rohitasindiancaptain



I am so much happy for#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/B9tuoQkfQY — 𝐉.𝐈.𝐓.🚩 😷 (@JitRo45) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been named as vice-captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel have also been named in the squad.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

The Committee also picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23, 2021, in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohd. Siraj India 'A' squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 08:15 PM IST